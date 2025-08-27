Former Patriots first rounder heads to Cleveland

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Cole Strange (69) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Former Patriots first-round draft pick Cole Strange finalized a contract with the Browns’ practice squad “with the idea of being elevated to their active roster,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Strange started training camp as the starting left guard, but he quickly fell down the Patriots depth chart as the summer progressed in favor of Jared Wilson.

Now Strange will try to save his career in Cleveland.

In 2022, Strange was taken 29th overall ahead of starting in all 17 games as a rookie, a mark that dwindled to 10 starts in his second year and three appearances – with two starts – in 2024. Injuries plagued Strange, limiting his production throughout the season.

When the Patriots drafted Strange, their pick was considered a reach by many draft projections. A clip of Rams’ head coach Sean McVay went viral during Strange’s selection, as he questioned why the 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman out of Chattanooga – an FCS program – was taken in the first round. Los Angeles, coming off its Super Bowl win, did not hold a draft pick until the third round, where it selected offensive lineman Logan Bruss.

“Cole Strange just went?” McVay said to reporters as the Patriots made their selection. “How about that? And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at (pick No.) 104 maybe.”