Bruins still get plenty of love on 2025-26 national TV schedule

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 31: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins smiles during warmups of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on October 31, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Last year was a season to forget for the Boston Bruins.

With just 33 wins and 76 points — and with absolutely nothing besides Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak going for their offense on a night-in, night-out basis — only three teams were worse than the B's in 2024-25.

But that hasn't prevented the NHL and their broadcast networks from buying in on the the Bruins as a big-stage eye-getter, with the Bruins set for 17 nationally-televised games for the 2025-26 season. The Black and Gold's 17 nationally-televised games are tied with Colorado for the most in the NHL next season.

For the Bruins, the nationally-televised fun will begin right off the bat with Boston's Opening Night showdown with the Capitals on Oct. 8 set to air as the leadoff game in the first night of TNT's NHL coverage for the 2025-26 season.

The Bruins will then find themselves back on the national stage when Brad Marchand and the Panthers make their 2025-26 debut at Boston's TD Garden less than two weeks later. Health permitting, this will be Marchand's first game back in Boston since being traded to Florida at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Other notable games on the national TV schedule for the Bruins includes their annual Black Friday matinee, with this year's head-to-head coming against the Rangers and on TNT, as well as February's 2026 Stadium Series contest at Raymond James Stadium against the Lightning, which will air on ESPN.

The Bruins also have two nationally-televised games in April (Apr. 5 against Philadelphia and then Apr. 11 against the Bolts), which could be interesting should James Hagens decide to leave Boston College for the Bruins at the end of the NCAA season depending on how deep of a run the Eagles go on this year.

The Black and Gold's full national TV schedule goes as follows...

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, Oct. 21: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, Nov. 28: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 10: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, Jan. 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 1: 2026 NHL Stadium Series, Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD (ESPN)

Mar 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) battle for the puck during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wednesday, Feb. 4: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 28: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, Mar. 7: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, Mar. 8: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Mar. 14: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, Mar. 16: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, Mar. 21: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, Apr. 5: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Apr. 11: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)