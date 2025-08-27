Brady vs. Belichick debate rekindled in upcoming book

Brady vs. Belichick. You could argue about it all day. And with this new book on the subject, you'll have some new talking points.

Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate is out on September 16, 2025. All the info, including preorder details, is here (or just plain ordering info, if you're reading this after September 16, 2025). We were lucky enough to have the author on the show.

Gary Myers has covered the NFL for the Dallas Morning News and the New York Daily News. He's also the author of Once A Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy and Life After Football, which tells the tale of the 1986 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants.

Brady vs. Belichick

Gary's book will be a must-read for any Patriots fan. And his perspective is wide-ranging, his knowledge of the subject deep. Gary's connection to and relationship with Bill Belichick goes all the way back to 1979. He had some stories to tell about that.