Where will the Patriots add now that the 53-man roster is set?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 20-12.

The New England Patriots have completed the task of trimming down their roster. On Tuesday they finished cutting from the 90-player training camp limit down to the 53-player limit for the regular season.

However, the job of putting together the roster is not done. It's not uncommon for teams to make a few changes between the 'initial' roster and their roster for Week 1, and that certainly seems to be the plan for the Patriots.

"We're going to continually try to strengthen the roster every way we can," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about the state of the roster after the preseason finale. "There's a couple options, right? You can try to trade for players. You could try to claim some players next week. Again, we're always going to be trying to strengthen the roster. That's what we'll try to do here over the course of the next 10 days."

In the post-roster cut period, waivers are the most common way for teams to acquire players. Any player with less than four accrued NFL seasons must pass through waivers before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Teams can put in claims on waived players, and the team with the highest priority on the waiver wire is awarded the player (similar to your fantasy football league). With the Patriots sitting fourth in the NFL waiver wire order, they will have a good chance at landing players they put in a claim on.

Where will they look to add, either on Wednesday or in the second or third wave of waivers? Here are some positions to watch over the next 24-48 hours?

Quarterback

Mike Vrabel said last week that the Patriots would consider adding a third quarterback, and reporting since has indicated that will likely be the case. At the very least the Patriots need a scout team quarterback, but may also want more depth behind Drake Maye after Joshua Dobbs struggled this summer.

Whether or not that quarterback will end up on the 53-man roster or the practice squad is the real question. Keeping the QB on the active roster wouldn't only ensure that the Patriots don't lose him, it would also allow them to take advantage of the emergency 3rd QB roster rule on gamedays. Of course though, that's dedicating a roster spot to a player who likely won't play, as opposed to having a practice squad player run the scout team.

Tight end/fullback

This one is two-fold. On one hand, nobody stepped up to truly win the Patriots' third tight end job in camp. They could fill that role in the coming days, especially if they're looking for a blocking tight end.

Going a little deeper, Patriots could also look to add a player with more true fullback experience. After rookie Brock Lampe got hurt, Jack Westover handled that role through the rest of camp. However he hasn't played fullback since he was a sophomore in college. It's worth noting Jakob Johnson - the fullback last time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was in New England - was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Offensive line

The Patriots have added multiple offensive linemen during the roster cut period each of the last two years. Will they do so again this season?

In keeping nine offensive linemen on the initial roster the Patriots have enough depth on paper, but they could look to upgrade their depth. Caedan Wallace and Vederian Lowe looked to be on the bubble heading into cuts, with Lowe in particular being floated as a potential trade candidate. If the Patriots aren't sold on either player, looking for replacements on waivers would make sense.

Linebacker

Specifically, off-ball linebacker. The Patriots kept Robert Spillane, Christian Ellis, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu on the roster in that spot, but Gibbens has missed the last few practices and may be dealing with an injury, and Mapu seems to have made the roster for a special teams role.

This is another spot where immediate depth may be needed. The question is will that come through a roster addition, or a practice squad elevation. Free agent Luke Masterson visited New England over the weekend, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Cornerback

Five cornerbacks is a little bit thin to begin with. But factoring in Christian Gonzalez's current injury and the injury histories of Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, this is another spot the Patriots would likely look to add. A practice squad elevation could help in the short term, but rostering another player may make more sense here.