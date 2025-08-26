Red Sox shut Richard Fitts down with rare arm injury

Boston Red Sox pitcher Richard Fitts (80) throws a pitch during a game on Aug. 26, 2025. Fitts had to exit the game early with an injury.

Richard Fitts is headed to the injured list with a relatively rare arm injury.

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that they're placing Fitts on the 10-day IL with what they're terming "right arm neuritis." Fitts felt something in his throwing arm after a pitch in the sixth inning of Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and had to exit the game. He pitched four innings in total and allowed three runs, but ended up getting the win.

Neuritis is nerve inflammation, characterized by the pain, numbness/tingling, and muscle weakness typical of nerve injuries. It's relatively common with pitchers, due to the repetitive movements and physical stress associated with the job. Fitts may have dodged a bullet to suffer neuritis in his arm rather than his elbow, the latter of which can sometimes be a precursor to UCL problems and eventual Tommy John surgery. The elbow version of neuritis is more common than the arm in baseball.

Neuritis isn't always a major injury. Fitts' Red Sox teammate, Garrett Whitlock, missed a month of action in 2023 with ulnar neuritis. Whitlock had already undergone Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, however. Fitts has never undergone the surgery. Jacob deGrom and current Red Sox pitcher Steven Matz are notable examples of pitchers who suffered ulnar neuritis and later dealt with UCL problems.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Monday's game that he believes Fitts' injury is related to his biceps and strictly nerve damage, as opposed to ligaments.