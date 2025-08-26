What we learned from the Red Sox’ 2026 schedule release
The Red Sox revealed their 2026 schedule, providing exciting series early and late in the campaign, plus a homecoming for a former star player.
The Red Sox announced their 2026 schedule Tuesday, revealing series against current playoff teams early and late in the season, while hosting a former star player's return.
April’s slate will include series against premier ballclubs in both the American and National Leagues, including the Astros, Padres, Brewers, Tigers, Yankees and Blue Jays. Each of those teams are currently competing for a playoff spot in 2025, including the Red Sox, holding the top Wild Card seed in the American League. It’s possible for Boston to receive an early season rematch against a foe it will soon face in October.
The Fenway Park homecoming for former Boston star third baseman Rafael Devers will start on Aug. 21 for a three-game weekend series. Devers, who spent nine years in Boston, faced the Red Sox in San Francisco less than a week after he was traded, hitting his first homer as a member of the Giants against his former team.
MLB’s trade deadline will occur while the Red Sox are in Los Angeles for a three-game set against the Dodgers. Perhaps that will lead to an easy transaction at the deadline, as the Red Sox and Dodgers have made a trade in July with one another every year since 2023, according to Baseball Reference.
There is potential for many late-season series with major playoff implications in September 2026 for the Red Sox, who will play the Mariners, Royals, Rangers, Rays and Guardians throughout the final month of the year. The Red Sox will close out 2026 at home against the Cubs. An oddity in the Red Sox 2026 season is a currently scheduled doubleheader at Seattle on June 20 following a home series finale against Toronto on June 18.
One of those series in September will not be against the Yankees, a characteristic that is not shared with 2025. Boston and New York are set to compete in a three-game series at Fenway Park starting on April 21, with the final set between the two rivals in 2026 taking place during the final weekend of August. Those games always provide some postseason standings flair, but will lack the juice a September series would generate.
