Bizarre report puts Patriots in tackle trade market

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Gabriel Murphy (59) rushes the passer as New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) blocks during a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Patriots are looking to make a tackle trade ... involving one of their own?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had a report on Sunday that should have fans across New England confused. Fowler shouldn't be blamed for reporting the information that's relayed to him, likely from well-placed sources. But this is practically gaslighting the public.

The report: the Patriots are "in a similar situation" to the Jets, in that they "have quality offensive tackle depth that garners interest" for a trade. Fowler has talked to multiple teams that "consider Vederian Lowe and Demontrey Jacobs potentially available."

Fowler's wording indicates that he hasn't heard this from the Patriots directly, but rather teams that they've shopped Lowe and Jacobs to ahead of Tuesday's final roster cutdowns. But who else would be telling him that the Pats have "quality offensive tackle depth?"

Potential selling point for the Patriots front office: Lowe and Jacobs both have starting experience in the NFL. Lowe started 13 of 14 games at left tackle for the Pats in 2024, while Jacobs elevated to the starting right tackle role for 13 games. They earned pass-blocking grades of 66.9 and 42.7, respectively.

Lowe had moments of serviceability in 2024, which could make him an acceptable backup tackle for another team. But to that end, why would the Patriots move on from him in the first place? Jacobs, forget about it, he's getting cut and rookie Marcus Bryant is taking over as the top swing tackle.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Simple answer: these aren't their guys. Vrabel and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden have made a point to remake the roster as much as possible, and that extends to their projected top 3 tackles on the roster. Lowe and Jacobs were inherited. The Patriots seem likely to explore waivers and potential trades to bring in a fourth tackle that better fits what they want out of that spot.