Patriots Roster Tracker: The latest news on cutdown day

We're almost down to 53 players in New England.

The Pats have already made over a dozen cuts in the wake of their preseason finale last Thursday. They've also been heavily involved in trade rumors with final cuts looming, most notably with veteran safety Kyle Dugger.

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots front office will need to cut the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. There will be other considerations after that point, including players that get moved to short-term injured reserve. They may also explore waivers and the trade market for last-minute additions.

Follow below for the latest news and rumors in the Patriots roster tracker.

Patriots Roster Tracker: The Latest News

Patriots Make Final Cuts, Officially Down to 53 Players

The Patriots are officially down to 53 players. While the group is still subejct to change and more moves could come, the vast majority of the team is finally set. Here's a position-by-position look at the roster.

Mark Daniels of MassLive reported the final wave of roster cuts for the Patriots, plus two players that are going on injured reserve:

WR Kendrick Bourne Makes Initial Roster

Kendrick Bourne has long felt like a bubble player for the Patriots, but he ultimately made the initial 53-man roster, according to Ian Rapoport. He's a strong candidate to go right on injured reserve, however. Since he would make eight (!!!) receivers on the roster, one would think they'll replace Bourne with someone at a more shallow position.

Patriots Keeping Kyle Dugger

The Patriots are ultimately keeping safety Kyle Dugger on their 53-man roster, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. The team came up short in trade talks, and at that point, they might as well keep the sixth-year safety and his $11 million in guaranteed money.

TE Gee Scott Waived

Tight end Gee Scott has been informed of his release, according to Mark Daniels. Scott had a solid summer as a reserve pass-catching tight end. It wouldn't be surprising if he came back on the practice squad.

Patriots Cut Jennings

That would be Terrell Jennings, not Anfernee. The Patriots are releasing the running back, according to Mark Daniels. They're expected to bring him back on the practice squad.

Patriots Rostering 2 Undrafted Rookies

A pair of undrafted free agents are making the team in New England. According to Mark Daniels, wide receiver Efton Chism III and defensive end Elijah Ponder have been informed that they made the 53-man roster out of camp.

The Patriots went 19 years in a row of an undrafted rookie making the 53-man roster, a streak that officially ended in the 2023 season. They're hoping that Chism and Ponder, who mark the second season in a row with at least one UDFA on the team, are the start of a new streak.

EDGE Truman Jones Being Waived

The Patriots are waiving edge rusher Truman Jones, according to Mike Reiss. A Harvard alum who joined the Pats at the end of the 2024 season, Jones had a solid summer and should be a top candidate to sign back on the practice squad.

Patriots Cutting RB JaMycal Hasty

Veteran running back JaMycal Hasty is getting cut, according to Doug Kyed. The Patriots will likely roll with a three-man group at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

LB Cam Riley Cut

The Patriots are cutting linebacker Cam Riley, according to Mark Daniels. Riley was a long shot to make the roster, despite a relatively thin linebacker group. Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, and Jack Gibbens are expected to carry the inside LB workload.

Patriots Move On From Backup Guard

Backup guard Mekhi Butler has been waived, but is expected to return to the Patriots once he clears, according to Mark Daniels.

OL Alec Lindstrom Waived

The Patriots are waiving center Alec Lindstrom, according to Doug Kyed. Lindstrom joined camp late, amid short-term injuries at center, and couldn't rise up the depth chart.

The Patriots are likely to go with Garrett Bradbury as their center to start the season, with Ben Brown as a backup and rookie left guard Jared Wilson as a long-term option.

Patriots Release Defensive Tackle, Expected To Join Practice Squad

The Patriots are releasing defensive tackle David Olajiga, according to Mark Daniels. Olajiga is expected to come back to New England to sign with the practice squad. Olajiga, a native of London, England, joined the Patriots as a part of the NFL's International Pathway Program.

Patriots, S Marcus Epps Part Ways

According to Mark Daniels, safety Marcus Epps asked the Patriots for a chance to find a new team and will be released. Epps struggled to move up the depth chart over the course of the summer, despite being the most experienced and qualified deep safety on the roster.

Marcus Epps

Epps is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season early, but if he makes it back into an NFL game, it may take more time than he or the Patriots once thought. The Patriots will likely have to rely on a committee approach at free safety, with Jaylinn Hawkins the most likely candidate to play heavy snaps in that role.

TE CJ Dippre Released

The Patriots are releasing tight end CJ Dippre, according to Ian Rapoport. Dippre looked like no more than the fourth tight end on the roster throughout camp. The Pats will lean on veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at the position, with Jack Westover a favorite to take the third spot if they have one.

Major Moves Not Expected For Patriots

Patriots insider Andrew Callahan said during the "Toucher & Hardy" show Tuesday that he's not expecting any major moves out of New England today, with final roster cuts in process. That doesn't mean the Pats won't make a trade or claim someone off waivers as part of their moves, but expectations should be low for them to acquire a high-impact player at this point.

Notable Ex-Patriots Tackle Released

According to Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans are releasing veteran tackle Trent Brown. The 32-year-old Brown won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018, then left and returned to play from 2021-23 in New England.

Could Brown come back for a third stint with the Patriots? He's obviously familiar with the organization and has played both tackle spots, although he hasn't played for Mike Vrabel. The team could reasonably do worse for a veteran backup behind Will Campbell.

WR John Jiles To Waivers

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are waiving wide receiver John Jiles. While the Pats lack high-end talent at the position, they're replete with players worthy of NFL roster spots, so Jiles was always a long shot. Kyed noted that Jiles is a practice squad candidate.

Patriots Waive CB Brandon Crossley

According to Mike Reiss, the Pats are waiving cornerback Brandon Crossley. He was a long shot to make the team, but could come back as a practice squad player.

Patriots Release K Parker Romo

We have a winner in the Patriots' kicker competition. As first reported by Mark Daniels, the Pats are waiving kicker Parker Romo. This means that rookie sixth-round pick Andres Borregales has officially won the job.

Patriots Waive CB Miles Battle

The Patriots are waiving cornerback Miles Battle, according to Aaron Wilson. Battle played well down the stretch of the preseason, but was always a long shot to crack a deep cornerback group. Battle could be a candidate to return on the practice squad.

Patriots Waive OT Demontrey Jacobs

As reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Patriots are waiving tackle Demontrey Jacobs as part of their final roster cuts. Jacobs started 13 games for the Pats at right tackle last season.

This move was expected, as Jacobs had a bad camp and rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant passed him as the backup right tackle. The Patriots still have Vederian Lowe in the fold at the position, but could look elsewhere for another option to back up first-rounder Will Campbell.

Giants Waive QB Tommy DeVito

The New York Giants are waiving backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Mike Reiss previously described DeVito as a possibility for the Patriots' third QB spot, which is open as of this writing on Tuesday. They'd have to leave their roster at 52 players and claim DeVito on Wednesday, in order to bring him in.

Starting Left Tackle Available?

According to Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have discussed trading left tackle Cam Robinson, who signed a one-year deal for $10.75 million guaranteed earlier this off-season. Schefter frames this as the rise of rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery and his readiness to assume the LT role in Houston.

But this also feels like a huge red flag for Robinson, who if traded would be on his fourth team in less than a calendar year. The Patriots are in a "beggars can't be choosers" situation at their tackle spots, but they'd be better off with a cheaper backup behind rookie left tackle Will Campbell than bring in a potential problem with an overpaid veteran who's bouncing around the league.

Patriots 'Shopping' Kyle Dugger

The Patriots already reportedly had Dugger and Jennings on the trade block, but whoever is trying to trade him put out the full-court press on Sunday. Top insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are shopping Dugger for a potential deal.

Dugger is on the books for a $9.75 million salary and another $1.25M in bonuses in 2025, all guaranteed. The Patriots still have to pay that out if they cut him, and they would save less than $1 million against the cap (via Spotrac) in the process.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots talks with Kyle Dugger #23 during 2025 training camp.

So, it feels like a "keep or trade" situation with Dugger, whose role on the defense has been diminished in recent weeks.

Patriots Making Backup Tackles Available

In one of the more bizarre reports ahead of final roster cuts, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the Patriots are "in a similar situation" to the Jets in that they "have quality offensive tackle depth that garners interest." It's incredibly hard to believe that Vederian Lowe or Demontrey Jacobs would legitimately be tradable.

But, it makes sense that the Patriots would want to move on from them, beyond not being good players. Lowe and Jacobs were both inherited, and Vrabel and new senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden have made a point to remake as much of the roster as possible.

It's likely they want to explore waivers and the trade market for backup tackles that better fit what they're looking for. So one should expect that there's will be a tackle on the 53-man roster that is somewhere else as of Tuesday morning.

Who's Already Cut?

The Patriots have already trimmed 15 players off the previous 91-man roster, most of which Vrabel announced recently. They are:

QB Ben Wooldridge

RB Micah Bernard

RB Shane Watts

WR Phil Lutz

TE Cole Fotheringham

TE Jaheim Bell

G Sidy Sow

G Tyrese Robinson

DT Kyle Peko

DT Philip Blidi

LB RJ Moten

LB Monty Rice

DB Jordan Polk

DB Isaiah Bolden