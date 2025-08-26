LISTEN LIVE

Patriots practice squad tracker

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: A detail as a New England Patriots player holds a helmet before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NFL roster cuts have come and gone. The New England Patriots - along with all 31 other teams - are now down to 53 players on their active rosters.

The cutdown deadline isn't the final stage of the roster-building process though. Over the next few days the team will continue to make more transactions, bringing in players who were let go by other teams and freeing up space accordingly.

Those additions don't just have to be on the active roster. The team will also start the process of building out its practice squad.

Each practice squad can have up to 16 players. As many as six of those players can have unlimited NFL tenure. Other players must have two or fewer accrued seasons. There is also a 17th spot available to International Pathway Players.

Players who aren't vested veterans have to clear waivers before they can be signed to the practice squad. The waiver period ends at noon on Wednesday,

We'll track all of the Patriots' practice squad signings and reports here...

Initial practice squad reporting

Three players were reported to be practice squad candidates along with the reports they were waived. That group includes guard Mekhi Butler, linebacker Truman Jones, and defensive tackle David Olajiga. Olajiga would qualify as an International Pathway Player.

