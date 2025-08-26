Patriots place two players on IR as part of roster cuts

As a part of cutting their roster down to the initial 53 players on Tuesday, the Patriots placed two players on IR. They used two different types of placements to do so.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai was placed on IR with a designation to return. In a rule that began last year, players can designate up to two players to be placed on IR prior to the 53 player deadline without counting against the roster total, who can return after four weeks.

Tavai began camp on PUP after suffering a calf injury in the spring. Tavai returned to practice for just a few days before suffering another undisclosed injury, and hasn't practiced since.

While Tavai will now have to miss the first four weeks of the season, having him as a longer-term depth option could be helpful for the Patriots. They come into the season thin at off-ball linebackers, with Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Christian Elliss, and Marte Mapu on the active roster.