The Patriots have picked their kicker

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the second time in three years, the New England Patriots will have a rookie kicker. Andy Borregales has won the kicker job, with Parker Romo getting released ahead of NFL roster cuts on Tuesday morning. Mark Daniels of MassLive was the first to report the move.

Borregales was expected to win the job after the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round back in April. He had a strong showing in spring practices but Romo made things interesting this summer. The veteran actually connected on a higher percentage of his kicks between practices and preseason games, kicking through 39 of his 43 attempts (90.7%) while Borregales hit 46 of his 55 kicks (83.6%).

Meanwhile, Borregales looked to have the edge on kickoff performance throughout. That's notable with kickoffs holding more weight this year as the NFL moved the touchback up to the 35 yard line.

In recent weeks the Patriots had operated like Borregales was going to win the job. What started as an even split of reps started favoring the rookie going back to joint practices in Minnesota. Borregales handled all field goals, extra points, and kickoffs in the preseason finale against the Giants last week.

The Patriots may view Borregales as the more high-upside option, looking beyond the results of the field goal numbers this summer. He hit 86% of his field goals in college at Miami, including going 18-of-19 in 2024. He had a career mark of 7-of-10 from 50-plus yards.

The Patriots can still bring Romo back on the practice squad, but he'll first need to clear waivers. There are a few NFL teams currently in need of a kicker. That list includes a division opponent in the Miami Dolphins, whose starting kicker Jason Sanders will miss the first month of the season with a hip injury.