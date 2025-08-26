Why the Patriots didn’t trade Kyle Dugger

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Patriots received trade offers for safety Kyle Dugger but decided not to make a deal despite shopping him on the market, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. As a result of failing to land a trade for Dugger, the Patriots opted to retain him on their roster instead of waiving him.

Dugger is set to make a guaranteed $11 million in cash for the 2025 season, the second year of his four-year, $58 million deal he signed in April 2024. The hang-up for the Patriots and other trade partners involved how much money they would retain for Dugger to move his contract, per Fowler.

Reps had consistently decreased throughout training camp for Dugger, who played throughout the Patriots’ preseason finale. It was noteworthy Dugger took snaps against the Giants, as those reps are reserved for players who are bordering on making the roster.

Evidently, Dugger fell into that category.

“I think just making sure that he's where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do,” head coach Mike Vrabel said about Dugger's decrease of first-team reps. “Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that have earned a right to take a look with that first unit, and again, there'll be different lineups and different things, so just focus on the reps that you get.

“Right now, his attitude's been great, and he's had a long recovery in the offseason. He's been out there, and he's continued to get better and work. I think the more that he practices, the better he's going to feel and the more that it's going to translate onto the football field.”

Dugger flashed in 2023 with a career-high 109 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions in 17 games. His production dropped to only 81 tackles and a sack in 13 contests, missing games with a lingering ankle injury that he suffered in four games.