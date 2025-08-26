Meet the Patriots’ 53-man roster — for now

At long last, the New England Patriots 53-man roster is set for the start of the 2025 season.

It's important to remember, though, that this is only the initial 53-man roster. Changes are likely, as players are now eligible to move to short-term injured reserve and free up fresh spots. The Patriots also have to fill out their practice squad, the majority of which is likely to be guys that spent training camp in Foxboro.

The Patriots kept only two quarterbacks, with Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs leading the way at the position throughout off-season workouts. Notably, they kept eight (!!!) wide receivers. They're deep and talented at running back, defensive line, and cornerback, assuming their main guys are healthy.

Without further ado, here's a position-by-position look at the Patriots 53-man roster, as it stands right now...

Quarterbacks (2)

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Drake Maye

Joshua Dobbs

This was set from the beginning of off-season workouts. The Patriots are riding or dying with Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft and potential franchise quarterback. Dobbs, meanwhile, had a shaky summer, but never appeared to be in danger of losing his spot.

The Pats are widely expected to bring in a third quarterback to join Maye and Dobbs, be it a rookie or someone with more experience. The third man could begin as a practice squad addition, but he'd need to be on the 53-man roster in order to qualify as the emergency third QB on game days. But at the very least, expect the Pats to bring in a third guy to run the scout team offense.

Wide Receivers (8)

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs

Kayshon Boutte

DeMario Douglas

Kyle Williams

Mack Hollins

Kendrick Bourne

Javon Baker

Efton Chism III

The Patriots ultimately keep seven wide receivers. This group is deep in terms of players worthy of NFL roster spots, but short on high-end talent. If Maye can elevate his level of play and get adequate pass protection, and if Diggs can be something close to his prime form, they may have enough to move the ball and score some points.

Bourne is a player to watch, as he's been dealing with an injury and is now eligible to go on short-term injured reserve. That would open up a fresh roster spot right after final cutdowns.

Chism is the most inspiring story here, as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington. He's shown good play strength and toughness after the catch, which could make him a sneaky asset as a slot receiver in Josh McDaniels' offense. Baker ultimately made the team after making a surprising impact on special teams, but still feels a long way from contributing much on offense.

Tight Ends (3)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hunter Henry

Austin Hooper

Jack Westover

Henry and Hooper were roster locks throughout off-season workouts, even as Hooper was a little slow to get back on the field. As veterans with legitimate ability as pass-catchers, the Pats couldn't afford to lose them. Westover, meanwhile, provides depth and some blocking help.

Running Backs (3)

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rhamondre Stevenson

Antonio Gibson

TreVeyon Henderson

The Patriots will run (no pun intended) with a tight rotation, as Stevenson remains as an early-down option and Gibson as a change-of-pace back. Henderson, however, has consistently been one of the most explosive players on the field and carries (again no pun intended) a lot of promise into his rookie year.

Offensive Line (9)

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

LT Will Campbell

LG Jared Wilson

C Garrett Bradbury

RG Mike Onwenu

RT Morgan Moses

C/G Ben Brown

OT Vederian Lowe

G/T Caedan Wallace

OT Marcus Bryant

The Patriots need bodies in this position group as much as any other, so they keep nine to start the 2025 season. They have a direct backup for four of their five spots, while Mike Onwenu has locked down the right guard spot all summer and looks like their best overall lineman right now.

Rookie Will Campbell has been the every-snap left tackle since putting on a Patriots uniform, but ups and downs should be expected in his rookie season. They're thin behind him and 35-year-old right tackle Morgan Moses, with Vederian Lowe and seventh-round rookie Marcus Bryant rounding out the tackle group.

Caedan Wallace, originally drafted as a tackle prospect, has shifted to guard, and the team is staying the course with his development there. Rookie Jared Wilson had a strong-enough summer to rise to the starting left guard spot, while Garrett Bradbury and Ben Brown are being entrusted with center duties for now.

Overall, this group has been worrisome in off-season workouts and struggled to maintain continuity amid injuries and subpar performances.

Defensive Line (6)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Milton Williams

Christian Barmore

Keion White

Khyiris Tonga

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Joshua Farmer

This stands as one of the most exciting position groups on the Patriots roster, and needs to be one of their biggest sources of production. Milton Williams is the most expensive free-agent signing in team history, while Christian Barmore had a good summer and is primed for a big season if he can stay healthy.

Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, meanwhile, has been surprisingly involved and productive as the clear No. 3 defensive tackle. On the edge, Keion White has been quiet lately but still has potential as a power rusher.

Williams and Barmore, especially, will be critical to the Patriots reaching their ceiling in 2025. If those two have dominant seasons, they could ride a high-end defense to playoff contention.

Linebackers (8)

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Harold Landry

K'Lavon Chaisson

Robert Spillane

Anfernee Jennings

Christian Elliss

Jack Gibbens

Marte Mapu

Elijah Ponder

Landry is a glorified defensive end as the Patriots' primary outside linebacker and possible team captain. Chaisson rose up the depth chart with a consistently strong summer, and appears to have passed Keion White as a starter on the other end of the line. That pair will be key to the Patriots' aggressive new pass-rushing style under Vrabel.

On the inside, Robert Spillane has had a strong summer and is primed for a productive season as a do-it-all off-ball 'backer. Christian Elliss and Jack Gibbens will also mix in on the inside, while Marte Mapu survived final cuts after a solid finish to his preseason.

Anfernee Jennings ultimately stayed, after weeks of sounding like he was on the bubble. He may still be the Pats' best edge-setter at linebacker and should continue to be an asset in that department. Meanwhile, undrafted edge rusher Elijah Ponder emerged as a viable NFL defensive end over the course of the summer.

Cornerbacks (5)

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Christian Gonzalez

Carlton Davis III

Alex Austin

D.J. James

Marcus Jones

Arguably the best position group on the team. Christian Gonzalez is the team's safest bet to contend for the All-Pro team, while Carlton Davis III is a fine No. 2 corner who promises to play physical man coverage. Alex Austin and DJ James filled in well with the former two injured in camp, while Marcus Jones has consistently repped as the slot corner.

Health is key, as it always is. But at full strength, this should be a very good group that makes it hard on opposing wide receivers.

Safeties (6)

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers

Jaylinn Hawkins

Kyle Dugger

Craig Woodson

Dell Pettus

Brenden Schooler

After weeks of drama and reports and speculation, Kyle Dugger stays. He will make $11 million cash to be a backup box safety, as his role has diminished over the course of the summer.

Jabrill Peppers, meanwhile, remains a regular as a hard-hitting do-it-all safety, and Jaylinn Hawkins is their best option to play deep. Rookie Craig Woodson has a chance to contribute immediately on special teams while mixing in on defense, while Dell Pettus and Brenden Schooler should be core special teamers and defensive reserves.

Even under Vrabel, the Patriots are likely to play a lot of "Nickel" defense (five defensive backs), and possibly "Big Nickel" (three safeties). So, they'll lean on this group a lot.

Specialists (3)

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

K Andres Borregales

P Bryce Baringer

LS Julian Ashby

Borregales ultimately won the kicker job, as essentially a "rookie incumbent," a sixth-round pick practically preordained for the role. Parker Romo pushed as well as he could, but found himself among the final cuts. If Romo can't find a job elsewhere, the Patriots should bring him back on the practice squad as insurance.

Baringer and Ashby, on the other hand, had no competition in the summer. Ashby, a seventh-round pick out of Vanderbilt, had some shaky snaps in the preseason, so he's worth watching as much as you'd expect for a long snapper.

What's Next?

Though this is the Patriots' 53-man roster, it's almost certainly not going to be the same entire group for the regular season opener. Teams are required to name players to the 53-man roster in order to place them on short-term injured reserve, and the Patriots have some candidates for that.

WR Kendrick Bourne is chief among those players to watch in that regard. WR Ja'Lynn Polk and LB Jahlani Tavai are two players already placed on IR, presumably with a designation to return at some point during the season.

The Patriots are also a team to watch for a third quarterback, but that could come in the form of a practice squad addition. They can add up to 16 players back for the P-squad, which is likely to be reported in the coming hours after the initial roster.

Plus, if the Patriots move players to IR, they will free up roster spots. That will give them a chance to make trades, waiver claims, or free-agent signings. So, the key word here is "initial." Roster subject to change.

But the core, as a wise man once said, is what it is.