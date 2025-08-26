NFL Cutdown Day: Patriots moves, rebuild in focus

It's the day players dread: NFL Cutdown Day. And while the impact will be felt immediately, it will also set the future into motion.

That's Andrew Callahan up top. He covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald; read him here. He also joins us on Tuesdays throughout the NFL season. So it was fitting that he was filling in for Hardy this morning, as it was indeed a Tuesday.

As Andrew points out, the Patriots have positioned themselves as sellers leading up to this cutdown day. The problem? No one's buying what they're selling. And given recent draft struggles, the team isn't keen on trading future picks for short-term gains.

NFL Cutdown Day

That's a roundabout way of reminding fans that the New England Patriots are still in a rebuilding phase. And that's a fact worth keeping in mind as cutdown day plays out. Connect with the Sports Hub on YouTube for instant reaction to all the Pats moves.