Patriots make their decision on safety Kyle Dugger

The Patriots have reached the final stages of their roster cuts, as they whittle down to 53 players on deadline day. One of their most notable players, once thought to be on the trade block, is safety Kyle Dugger.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are keeping Dugger on their initial 53-man roster. Per Callahan, the Pats "had trade talks with multiple teams, but was not close on a deal as of [Tuesday] morning."

Dugger, 29, is on the books for up to $11 million in salary and bonuses in 2025, all of which is guaranteed. At the same time, his role in the defense was diminished over the course of training camp and the preseason, as he's worked his way back from off-season tightrope surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain.

This presented a tough decision for the Patriots, who would just have to eat the remainder of Dugger's guaranteed money for negligible cap relief if they were to move on from him. They tried hard to find a trade partner for Dugger, as indicated by multiple reports over the past several days, but came up short.

Dugger, a 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, has been a productive starting safety for the Patriots in his career. The team's new coaching staff under Mike Vrabel appears to view him as more of a backup, at this stage.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) at a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

He can still be an asset against the run and make plays around the line of scrimmage, but has historically struggled in coverage.