Anfernee Jennings survives Patriots roster cuts after weeks of drama

Anfernee Jennings made the Patriots’ 53-man roster after initially appearing to be a candidate to be waived.
Anfernee Jennings made the Patriots' 53-man roster after initially appearing as a fringe option to make the cut throughout preseason camp, the team announced Tuesday.
The Patriots tried to orchestrate a trade to move Jennings as well long as safety Kyle Dugger, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. However, such a transaction didn’t come to fruition. Instead, both made New England's roster.
Jennings has a cap hit of $5.3 million in 2025 after he signed a three-year, $12-million contract in March 2024. The linebacker played a large role for the Patriots – starting in 37 games in his career, 16 of which occurred in 2024 – since he was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His role diminished throughout training camp under head coach Mike Vrabel, taking a majority of second- and third-team reps by the camp's conclusion.
It was perhaps shocking that Jennings played late into the second half of the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Giants, especially given that many starters and key personnel sat out of the contest. Maybe it was a telltale sign of what the team’s coaching staff thought about Jennings. Vrabel was quick to dismiss any such notion, explaining the team has to field 11 players on every play.
Now Jennings finds himself as a member of the Patriots, for now. He still could be traded before their season-opener at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 against the throughout the regular season
“I've seen competitiveness, and Anfernee has been around, and we've had really good conversations," Vrabel said. "You try to draft some guys and there are some young guys in here and that's a fine balance. To his credit, he's done nothing but compete in practice, earn reps, earn opportunities in the game, and take advantage of every one that he's gotten and to factor today, and even last week.”
