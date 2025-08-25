Terry McLaurin is officially off the market
Terry McLaurin is officially off the market after his trade request, as he ends up signing a three-year contract to stay with the Commanders.
Terry McLaurin's hold-in is over. And it ends with him staying put.
McLaurin was the latest wide receiver to ask his team for a new contract entering the final year of his deal. The 29-year-old had reported to Washington Commanders training camp late, and about a week in while on PUP requested a trade.
He ends up winning the game of chicken though, as reports on Monday morning indicated McLaurin has signed an extension with the Commanders in time for the regular season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a three-year deal worth up to $96 million.
In six NFL seasons - all with Washington - McLaurin has reached 1,000-plus yards five times (he had 919 yards in 14 games as a rookie). Last season working with Jayden Daniels he had one of the best years of his career catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Given his consistent success some viewed McLaurin as a potential trade target for the New England Patriots, who have been involved but come up short in the veteran wide receiver trade market over the past few years. The Patriots now may have to turn their attention to the 2026 'pre-agent' (players looking to get paid going into a contract year) class, which right now would include players like Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Puka Nacua, and Josh Downs.