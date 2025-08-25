Terry McLaurin is officially off the market

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin's hold-in is over. And it ends with him staying put.

McLaurin was the latest wide receiver to ask his team for a new contract entering the final year of his deal. The 29-year-old had reported to Washington Commanders training camp late, and about a week in while on PUP requested a trade.

He ends up winning the game of chicken though, as reports on Monday morning indicated McLaurin has signed an extension with the Commanders in time for the regular season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a three-year deal worth up to $96 million.

In six NFL seasons - all with Washington - McLaurin has reached 1,000-plus yards five times (he had 919 yards in 14 games as a rookie). Last season working with Jayden Daniels he had one of the best years of his career catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.