Yankees take closer, but Red Sox win series in the Bronx

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is back in a big way, baby!

When the Red Sox win series against AL East--and Wild Card--rivals like the Yankees, there's hope in Red Sox nation.

And hope comes in heaping helpings when the man in the clip above is in the studio. Dan Roche of WBZ-TV was in for Hardy this morning, joining Fred and Joe Murray, who was in for Jon Wallach. Rochie led a spirited discussion centered around the Red Sox.

Setting aside Sunday night's 7-2 loss to close out the four-game series at the Stadium, Boston owned the weekend outright, pulling out wins in both close games and slugfests. A team that can win in myriad ways is a team that can go far in the playoffs.

Red Sox Win Series

The playoff picture looks a bit brighter now, too. A week ago, Boston was a third-place team clinging to a Wild Card slot. Now the Sox sit a half a game ahead of the Yankees in the standings. And they're in sole possession of the top Wild Card position.

Read the Hub's Jake Seymour on how the Sox starters are leading the way. Then buckle up. The Sox spend the week in Baltimore, then come home to host the Pirates to round out August. As September shapes up, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the analysis.

