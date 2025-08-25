The Patriots are now trying even harder to trade their bubble players

As final roster cuts fast approach, the Patriots already had multiple players reportedly on the trade block. At least, some "rat" leaked that out of the building, right under Mike Vrabel's nose.

Well, either the same rats are defying the head coach even harder, or the sources of said information are simply going even higher up in the organization. Because the leakers have brought out the big guns: according to top insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are "shopping" safety Kyle Dugger for a trade. Despite five strong seasons in New England, Dugger has apparently fallen out of favor with the new regime under Mike Vrabel, which according to Rapoport "appears to view [Dugger] differently" than previous staffs.

This is essentially a follow-up to what Andrew Callahan already had in the Boston Herald, about the Pats putting both Dugger and linebacker Anfernee Jennings on the table for potential swaps. He's likely hearing it from a high-up, well-placed source himself. But once Rapoport is saying it, then it's clear that the sources involved could be at the very top of the organization, possibly with the last name Kraft.

Granted, ownership and the staff might be on the same page on Dugger, so this isn't necessarily a matter of rats or leaks. But the truth is, the Patriots are all in on getting another team to take Dugger -- and his contract. Rapoport laid it on a little thick in a follow-up post saying Dugger is "fully healthy" and "looked like himself" in last Thursday's preseason finale.

This is where Callahan and other local beat guys have the upper hand from a reporting standpoint. We've seen enough of Dugger over the course of the summer that he does not look like the same player, as he works his way back from tightrope surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain. But even if he regains his top speed on the field, Dugger has never been great at covering, and has struggled to pick up the Pats' coverage schemes.

Add that all up, and Dugger hasn't played like anything close to a safety worth up to $11 million in salary and bonuses (all guaranteed this season, by the way). So, they're seeing if another team is willing to take on that money.

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) intercepts a pass in the end zone during a preseason game against the New York Giants.

It's worth noting that Dugger is only in Year 2 of a four-year extension, so he'd be on the books for salaries of $10.75 million and $11.75 million in 2026 and 2027. But, this being the NFL, none of that would be guaranteed and the team could easily restructure, absorb the dead cap, or even opt out entirely (via Spotrac).

So, this is really about this season and that $11 million coming for Dugger. He's been repping as a backup safety and has only "looked like himself" in flashes, against other teams' backups, as a box safety. It's hard to believe that anyone would absorb Dugger's contract with the idea of only playing him against the run. It would have to be a team that believes it can transform Dugger into a better coverage safety down the field.

It's a tough decision for the Patriots, who would have to deal with Dugger's guaranteed money for negligible cap relief if they cut him. They almost might as well keep him, if they can't find a trade partner.

The Pats are also reportedly in the tackle trade market -- to send one out of Foxborough. That's an interesting one. Either way, the Patriots seem to be ready to make potentially surprise moves as they cut their roster down to 53.