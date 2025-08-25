Mike Vrabel explains Keion White’s decreasing reps

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 5: Keion White #99 of the New England Patriots lines-up against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

A late developing story in New England Patriots' training camp has been the usage of pass rusher Keion White. In the final full week of camp White was replaced by K'Lavon Chaisson with the top defense at times, and then he played multiple drives in the preseason finale while most starters sat.

"I talked to Keion, and wanted to see him work on some things and continue to develop and try to continue to improve," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. "He was excited about playing. He wanted to play more. That’s kind of our whole job is to be ready to play and prepared until told otherwise. Just try to work on some things that we had been talking about and do it in game action."

White has remained in that rotational role in the last two practices leading up to roster cuts. However, ahead of Monday's practice Vrabel reaffirmed White's role in the defense.

"There will be a rotation. We're going to play a lot of guys on defense," Vrabel said, when asked how White can earn more snaps. "I've had plenty of conversations with Keion. I love how he works, and love how he competes. We're going to need him. We're going to need all three of them, all four of them, five of them - however many guys can help us on the edge and affect the quarterback."

"I think when everything is said and done, the snaps are going to be pretty even and equal," Vrabel added.

Drafted by the Patriots 38th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, White has shown significant flashes through two NFL seasons but hasn't had consistent production. Last year in 17 games he recorded five sacks and seven tackles for loss with five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.