Ex-Patriots wide receiver requests trade

Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, after the wide receiver met with team brass and failed to negotiate a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Patriots have been linked to landing another receiver throughout the offseason to pair with young quarterback Drake Maye, including being rumored in a potential trade with Washington star receiver Terry McLaurin. Any possibility of a McLaurin trade officially ended Monday when he agreed to a new contract with Washington.

Meyers was signed by the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of NC State. He showed potential during his rookie season, recording 359 receiving yards and 26 receptions. His production increased in 2020, blossoming with 729 receiving yards on 59 catches during his sophomore campaign. It took Meyers until midway through his third season to record his first touchdown reception, occurring in a 45-7 victory against Cleveland.

After finishing 2022 with 804 receiving yards and 67 catches with six touchdown receptions – a then career high – in New England, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver signed a three-year, $33-million contract Las Vegas. He reunited with Josh McDaniels, who was then the Raiders’ head coach after he departed his offensive coordinator post in New England after the 2021 season.

Production continued to increase for Meyers in 2023, recording 807 receiving yards and 71 catches. He set career highs in receiving yards (1,027) and receptions (87) in 2024, but he had only four touchdown catches, his lowest total since 2021.

The Patriots have not had a receiver eclipse 700 receiving yards since Meyer's departure.

Meyers did have an offer from the Patriots to stay in Foxborough during the 2023 offseason, but it was a million dollars less than what the Raiders had offered him, he told Felger and Mazz in an interview at Radio Row in Las Vegas. Meyers said “it would have been a different conversation” if the Patriots had matched the contract.

The Patriots instead signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25-million deal, one day after Meyers accepted a contract with Las Vegas. Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots in August 2024.

“They just wouldn't budge,” Meyers said in February 2024. “At the end of the day, he didn't want to move, and I respect it. It's his job to do what's best for his team, or what he thinks is best for the team. It just didn't align with what I felt like I was worth.”

With head coach Mike Vrabel leading new regime that includes McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, maybe Meyers would be open to a reunion in New England. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he would trade away draft picks to land a player that would help the team.