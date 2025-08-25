LISTEN LIVE

Anfernee Simons still drawing trade interest from multiple teams

Multiple teams are inquiring about a Celtics player who was a part of a major offseason trade, according to a recent report.

Jake Seymour

Mar 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 76ers and the Nuggets are interested in Celtics guard Anfernee Simons, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

Boston acquired Simons when it traded Jrue Holiday to Portland, one of several moves that placed it under the NBA’s second apron. Simons is set to make $27.7 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He can not be traded for other players until Sept. 7.

The Celtics are $70 million over the salary cap and $4 million over the first apron. They managed to navigate under the second apron by $7.8 million, avoiding harsh penalties set by the NBA's new CBA that is aimed to punish teams that are repeat luxury tax payers.

Backcourt is an area of strength for the Celtics, who will return Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in a season that will be without franchise superstar Jayson Tatum. Acquiring frontcourt depth is likely, as the team only has four big men on its roster.

Boston could land Denver’s Jonas Valanciunas, who is on a two-year, $10.4 million contract, but that wouldn’t be possible until a trade restriction is lifted on Jan. 13, according to Spotrac. If the Nuggets want to move a key contributor, power forward Aaron Gordon could be another option.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a game.

Players the 76ers have under contract do not mesh well with Simons’ contract, meaning each side would have to get creative with potentially multiple teams to make a deal work. Second-year center Adem Bona flashed as a rookie last year, a potential trade option on a cheap deal that could develop into a larger role for Boston.

