Abraham Toro, Red Sox make their final decisions after DFA move

The Red Sox recently designated infielder Abraham Toro for assignment, but his future wasn't totally up to the team. Now, we know how both Toro and Boston have decided to move forward.

As announced by the Red Sox on Sunday, Toro has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester after the seven-day period passed from the 28-year-old being designated for assignment. The fact that Toro is staying in the Red Sox organization is notable, because he has accumulated about 3.2 years of major-league service time (via Fangraphs), so he had the option to elect free agency in exchange for forgoing his current contract.

Instead, Toro is remaining in the fold, just with the Worcester Red Sox, for now. The recent addition of Nathaniel Lowe made Toro expendable, with Lowe and Romy Gonzalez now serving as Boston's platoon at first base.

Toro certainly seems to believe he could be right back in the major leagues, should someone else get hurt or should the Red Sox need depth or a different look in their lineup. This likely remains one of, if not the best chance for him to play in the majors in 2025.

But he's now back where he started, after he'd previously signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox. Toro has always been more of a strong "4A" player than a major-league regular. And it helps the team that Lowe has made an immediate impact, batting .438 with a home run, seven RBIs (one of them a game-winner), and a 1.250 OPS in six games with Boston so far.