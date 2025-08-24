Stellar starting pitching leads Red Sox in important rivalry series

When the Red Sox opted to not make a deal for another quality starting pitcher, their front office sent a message that it wasn’t ready to depart with young prospects to bolster their rotation. They felt their starters were fit for a late-season push for the playoffs.

Many disagreed.

That evidently didn't matter to ace Garrett Crochet and righty starter Brayan Bello, who each received starts during a rivalry series that has high implications for their club’s postseason aspirations. They made true on their front office's viewpoint, combining for 16 strikeouts in Friday and Saturday’s victories over the Yankees that propelled the Red Sox to a 1.5-game lead for the top spot in MLB's Wild Card race. The best Wild Card team will host a best-of-three-game series in October.

Each pitcher threw seven innings while allowing only one run during their respective starts against a New York offense that plated 19 runs against Tampa Bay during a mid-week, two-game series.

Bello picked up his 10th win of the season Friday after newly acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe scored via RBI double from catcher Connor Wong. Saturday provided a larger offensive spark for the Red Sox, who took a 2-0 lead that eventually grew to a 5-1 advantage that held for the most of the contest. Their lead exploded late in the game thanks to a ninth-inning debacle from the Yankees, who allowed seven hits and seven runs in the frame in a 12-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Boston’s offensive surge Saturday was a much welcomed change for previous Crochet starts. He departed his last outing with a 2-1 lead before his performance was spoiled into a no decision due to his ballclub giving up a 3-1 ninth-inning lead to Miami, culminating in a 5-3 defeat at Fenway Park. Crochet recorded 11 strikeouts — achieving 500 for his career — en route to his 14th win Saturday.

The Red Sox are now 8-1 against the Yankees in 2025, clinching the regular-season series and earning sole possession of the highest Wild Card seed. The American League’s Wild Card race is tightly contested between three teams: the Red Sox, the Yankees, and the Mariners. Seattle and New York are each 1.5 games behind Boston. If the playoffs were to begin entering Sunday, the Red Sox would host the Yankees, while the Mariners would travel to Houston.