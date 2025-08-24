Patriots wide receiver returns to practice

For the first time in just over a week, New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams joined the team on the field. Williams was present for Sunday's practice, which was the Patriots' first since their preseason finale against the Giants.

Williams hadn't been in uniform since the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. In that game Williams took a significant hit making a catch over the middle on a throw from Joshua Dobbs. He walked off slowly under his own power but did not return. The nature of his injury was never reported.

Now, Williams is back in the mix as the team starts to really gear up for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in two weeks. Williams has rotated in with the top offense throughout the summer, alongside Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins.

The Patriots drafted Williams in the third round back in the spring. He had a breakout season at Washington State last year, catching 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

Williams was the lone player to return to practice on Sunday for the Patriots. Absences from practice included receivers Efton Chism and Kendrick Bourne, running back Terrell Jennings, guard Cole Strange, linebackers Anfernee Jennings, Jack Gibbens, and Jahlani Tavai, and safety Marcus Epps. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was on the field with the team but not in uniform.