Patriots waive 2024 draft pick with injury designation

The Patriots are moving on from an offensive lineman they drafted just last year.

Guard Layden Robinson has been waived with an injury designation, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss on Sunday. Robinson, 24, played 13 games with 11 starts as a rookie for the Pats in 2024, with 603 offensive snaps. His 94.6% pass-blocking efficiency ranked dead-last out of 61 guards with at least 350 pass-blocking snaps (via Pro Football Focus).

The Patriots originally drafted Robinson with the 103rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Robinson becomes the third player from the Pats' 2024 draft class to depart the team after just one season. They traded quarterback Joe Milton III in April, then recently announced tight end Jaheim Bell as one of their first preseason roster cuts of 2025.

Other than second-year quarterback Drake Maye, the Pats lack a starter out of the 2024 draft. Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is reportedly going on season-ending injured reserve, as he is set for shoulder surgery. Caedan Wallace, who played right tackle in college and played both tackle spots as a rookie for the Pats, could be in danger of getting cut as he's practiced all summer as a backup guard. But out of the remaining sophomores on the bubble, Wallace seems to have the best chance of staying.

Wide receiver Javon Baker, like Robinson a fourth-round pick, could get squeezed out of a crowded room, as he's failed to gain traction on offense. Rounding out the class of 2024 is cornerback Marcellas Dial, who, like Baker, may find himself on the outside looking in at a deep group.