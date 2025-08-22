Mike Vrabel aggravated by ‘rats’ leaking Patriots info from inside

Mike Vrabel may have spent much of his playing career in New England, but it's safe to assume his favorite movie is not "The Departed."

Following the Patriots' 42-10 preseason defeat at the hands of the New York Giants, Vrabel was asked by a reporter about Ja'Lynn Polk's reported season-ending surgery. Instead of confirming the diagnosis, Vrabel decided to take this time to call out members of his own organization who may have leaked the information to the media.

"I'd like to find out where some of these [reports] come from," said Vrabel. "Some of these rats around here. We'll figure that out."

Vrabel took what seemed to be a standard question on just confirming an injury, and instead took the moment to call out members of the Patriots. Based on the head coach's aggravation, one can assume this is not the first time the Patriots Hall of Famer has been annoyed by a report about a player's status on the team.