Father of Jaylen Brown arrested on attempted murder charges in Vegas

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

Quenton Marselles Brown, reportedly the father of Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested after an incident Wednesday night in Las Vegas and faces charges of attempted murder.

According to police reports obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred in the parking lot outside All American Park in Las Vegas. The victim's girlfriend told police that the elder Brown hit their car door with his own as he exited his vehicle, leading to a confrontation between the two parties. After agreeing to a fight, the victim turned his back and started to walk away, at which point Brown brandished a knife and stabbed him several times in the abdomen.

Per the police report, the victim suffered "stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair."

Brown, 57, was confirmed as the father of the Celtics' Jaylen Brown through a records search by KTNV. TMZ reported that Jaylen "doesn't have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the arrest or incident."

In an interview on the "Dad Is Not A Noun" podcast last October, Quenton took credit for advising Brown to enter the NBA Draft without an agent and represent himself in negotiations.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

“My son thought I was crazy at first," he said. "I said, 'Son, think about it. You don't have a choice. You're going to go into the top 10. They're going to put you on the team.'"