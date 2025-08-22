Craig Kimbrel joining Red Sox’ AL rival for stretch run

The Boston Red Sox better hope an old friend doesn't come back to bite them over the next two months.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel is trying to stick with yet another major league team, his seventh in eight seasons, after signing a new deal with the Houston Astros, as reported by Jeff Passan at ESPN. Houston would be the sixth major-league team KImbrel has appeared for since leaving the Red Sox after the 2018 season.

The 37-year-old reliever has bounced around baseball, most recently making 21 appearances for the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate from mid-June through mid-August. Prior to that, Kimbrel signed a minor-league deal to return to the Atlanta Braves, pitching one inning in the majors. Atlanta designated Kimbrel for assignment in June, and he elected free agency. The Rangers granted him his release shortly before his agreement with the Astros.

Passan reports that Houston hopes Kimbrel "can help provide a late-inning option to stem the overwork" amid critical injuries in the bullpen. Closer Josh Hader is expected to miss at least three weeks and likely the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury, and the Astros are holding out hope that the veteran Kimbrel can help fill the void.

Kimbrel last recorded a save on July 7, 2024 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a 5.33 ERA over the course of that season, as his typically deadly fastball velocity dropped below 94 mph on average for the first time in his career (via Fangraphs). His lone appearance for the Braves in 2025 marked an average velocity of only 91.6.

So, it's possible that Kimbrel is simply falling off a cliff as he enters his late-30s. There's no questioning the air of desperation around this move for the Astros. But the Red Sox have had bullpen issues of their own, so it'll be interesting to see how Kimbrel performs in Houston -- especially if these teams clash in October.