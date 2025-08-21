Surging Red Sox prospect gets call to Majors

Ahead of their significant series with the New York Yankees this weekend, the Boston Red Sox are calling up one of their top prospects. As first reported by MassLive's Katie Morrison-O'Day, Jhostynxon Garcia is on his way to join the big league club as of Thursday afternoon.

Garcia, nicknamed 'The Password' because of the spelling of his first name (pronounced Yos-TIN-son), is currently ranked the organizations fifth prospect by SoxProspects.com, up from 14th in the previous ranking. The team added the 22-year-old as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2019.

Over the last two years Garcia has quickly moved through the Red Sox farm system. He began 2024 in Single-A, before progressing to High-A and then Double-A. This year he began the season with Double-A Portland, but has spent most of the year in Triple-AAA Worcester.

In 66 games in Worcester this year Garcia has slashed .303/.367/.564. That includes 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Throughout his time in the Minors Garcia has mainly played in the outfield. However he recently started working at first base - a position of need for the Red Sox. He started a game at first base for Worcester for the first time this past Sunday.