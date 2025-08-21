LISTEN LIVE

Surging Red Sox prospect gets call to Majors

Ahead of their significant series with the New York Yankees this weekend, the Boston Red Sox are calling up one of their top prospects. As first reported by MassLive’s Katie…

Alex Barth
Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29.

Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Ahead of their significant series with the New York Yankees this weekend, the Boston Red Sox are calling up one of their top prospects. As first reported by MassLive's Katie Morrison-O'Day, Jhostynxon Garcia is on his way to join the big league club as of Thursday afternoon.

Garcia, nicknamed 'The Password' because of the spelling of his first name (pronounced Yos-TIN-son), is currently ranked the organizations fifth prospect by SoxProspects.com, up from 14th in the previous ranking. The team added the 22-year-old as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2019.

Over the last two years Garcia has quickly moved through the Red Sox farm system. He began 2024 in Single-A, before progressing to High-A and then Double-A. This year he began the season with Double-A Portland, but has spent most of the year in Triple-AAA Worcester.

In 66 games in Worcester this year Garcia has slashed .303/.367/.564. That includes 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Throughout his time in the Minors Garcia has mainly played in the outfield. However he recently started working at first base - a position of need for the Red Sox. He started a game at first base for Worcester for the first time this past Sunday.

To make Garcia's call-up official the Red Sox will needed to open up a spot on the active roster. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the team will do so by placing outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the IL. Abreu suffered a calf injury over the weekend.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Red Sox make last-minute roster moves ahead of series at Yankees
MLBRed Sox make last-minute roster moves ahead of series at YankeesKyle Fabrizio
Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees safely slides into second base against Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during a game at Fenway Park.
MLBRed Sox, Yankees going in opposite directions ahead of huge seriesMatt Dolloff
Nathaniel Lowe #37 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
MLBNathaniel Lowe gifts highlight to Red Sox in second gameJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect