Several roster spots up for grabs entering Patriots preseason finale, says Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks off of the field after a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots play their final preseason game of the season on Thursday night against the New York Giants with kickoff at 8 p.m. EST. Even though this is the team's final game before everything counts, that doesn't mean the Patriots are treating their final preseason game as a dress rehearsal. While speaking with Scott Zolak as part of Patriots Preview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel relayed that starting players for the Patriots are not expected to play. Instead, the Patriots will use this final preseason game as a showcase for the remaining players to either earn a spot on the team, or to showcase their talents for a trade.

"This is our first year, we've been through this, and we got to get it right," said Vrabel.

When Zolak asked if about three or four roster spots were open entering Thursday's game, the Patriots head coach added, "There's a lot more than [three or four roster spots] that are available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season."