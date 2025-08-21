Rob Gronkowski says he plans on special retirement event with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is planning on a return to the Patriots -- just not to actually play.

While launching a new public park in Boston whose development he spearheaded, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer discussed his return to the franchise where he captured three Lombardi Trophies. Gronkowski explained how he plans to eventually sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot, and revealed the person that pushed for it to happen.

Susan Hurley, whom Gronkowski credited this plan to and also was instrumental in the creation of the Gronk Playground, is a former Patriots cheerleader who is unfortunately battling a form of cancer. But that hasn't stopped Hurley from helping out in a huge way with the community. Hurley has founded CharityTeams, which is a group aimed at helping various charities through athletic events, and has even raised over $42 million for various non-profit organizations.

"I like that a lot, and the reason why we're going to do that is because of Susan Hurley," Gronkowski said. "She wants to see that happen, she's been dreaming about that for a while. RKK [Robert Kraft] gave her the thumbs up, so we're going to make that happen in the future."

(Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

(L to R) Gordie Gronkowski Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Gordy Gronkowski, and Dan Gronkowski present a check from "Gronk Nation" at Boston Children's Hospital on February 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Not only has Hurley given back to the community, but so has her favorite tight end in Gronkowski. The former Patriots tight end, who is known for his charitable efforts in the Boston community, is taking the next step in these endeavors with the creation of the Gronk Playground.

Located on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, MA, Gronkowski came up with the idea of opening the playground while he was receiving treatment for his playing-day injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital. The playground is aimed at celebrating the Boston Sports landscape, while also being a place that can inspire kids to be active.