Red Sox, Yankees going in opposite directions ahead of huge series

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees safely slides into second base against Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during a game at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are wishing they could've met the Yankees' hot streak ahead of a massive four-game series from Thursday-Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is coming off a three-game tumble, and against weak competition. Tuesday's defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles left a sour taste, as a baserunning snafu involving third base coach Kyle Hudson arguably cost them a win.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have only been making history. They've blasted 14 home runs over their last two games against the Rays, tying the major-league record for most in a two-game series. They most recently got back-to-back bombs from Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells in the 10th inning in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night down in Tampa.

Not to mention, starter Cam Schlittler took a perfect game into the seventh inning on Wednesday, before the bullpen coughed up the lead. So, perhaps other than relief pitching, the Yanks are getting big-time production both on the mound and at the plate heading into the series against the Red Sox.

With the smoke cleared, the Yankees and Red Sox are still both in wild card spots in the American League, but the Yanks now have a 1.5 game lead over the Sox for the top spot. Boston is a half-game ahead of Seattle and three games ahead of Kansas City for the final wild card spot.

Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox visits the mound during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston is slated to face some tough lefties in the New York rotation in the series, with Max Fried (13-5, 3.26 ERA) scheduled to start Friday and Carlos Rodon (13-7, 3.24 ERA) going in the series finale on Sunday. The Sox seem to have the pitching advantage on paper for Thursday's opener, with Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA) facing Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA). But Giolito will have to make sure he keeps the ball in the park, which is a tall order against this Yankees lineup in their home park.

Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.43 ERA), meanwhile, also has the edge in Saturday's matchup against the Yanks' Will Warren (7-5, 4.25 ERA). So, this series won't exactly feature any marquee pitching matchups, although Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23 ERA) will get the call against Fried on Friday.

The Red Sox did make one notable transaction ahead of the series: they're sending struggling reliever Isaiah Campbell (7.04 ERA) down to Triple-A Worcester, and calling up Richard Fitts as a direct replacement. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Fitts will in fact pitch in relief. This will be the first time in Fitts' major-league career that he'll come out of the bullpen, after 14 starts.