Red Sox top Yankees behind clutch hitting, lockdown bullpen

Nathaniel Lowe smacked a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and Roman Anthony homered in his first career game at Yankee Stadium, as the Red Sox grabbed a 6-3 win in a back-and-forth affair on Thursday night in the Bronx.

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito departed with two outs in the fifth inning and the Red Sox down 3-2. Red Sox relievers then combined for 4.1 shutout innings after Giolito exited, allowing the offense to scratch back into the lead with Lowe's heroics and an insurance homer by Anthony.

The Red Sox drew first blood in the second inning, as three errors by the Yankees allowed Ceddanne Rafaela to score the game's first run. Yanks starter Luis Gil picked Billy Hamilton off at third base, then induced a groundout to escape the early jam with minimal damage.

New York answered quickly, as Ben Rice led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run off Giolito to tie it 1-1. Both pitchers settled down for an inning, before the Yankees struck again in the fourth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled then stole second, and took third base on a throwing error by Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez. Chisholm then scored on a base hit by Paul Goldschmidt to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Boston got that right back in the fifth inning, as Anthony drew a leadoff walk. Lowe lofted a sacrifice fly to score Anthony for his first of two big RBIs on the night, tying it back up at 2-2.

Relieving Giolito with Aaron Judge on base and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, reliever Justin Wilson couldn't get the final out safely. He walked Rice then allowed a hit to Chisholm, scoring Judge to make it 3-2 Yankees, a run that was charged to Giolito.

Anthony made a further impact on the game with a base hit off reliever Camilo Doval that scored Hamilton, who had reached on an infield single, once again tying the game at 3-3 in the sixth. Mark Leiter Jr. came in and got two outs to escape the jam and keep the game knotted up.

Greg Weissert pitched a scoreless sixth for the Sox, working around a Judge single. That allowed Boston to get back on top in the seventh, when Lowe delivered his latest clutch hit. Lowe launched a double into the gap that scored Trevor Story to give the Sox a 4-3 lead, their first advantage since the second inning.

The Red Sox ended up stranding the bases loaded to end the inning. Luke Weaver struck Narvaez, then submarine-style lefty Tim Hill came in and struck out Anthony to end the rally.

After Weissert retired Giancarlo Stanton to begin the bottom of the seventh, Steven Matz came in and allowed a triple to Rice. The ball lined through the gap and took a wild bounce off the center field wall, allowing Rice to get to third. But Matz buckled down and got both Chisholm and Goldschmidt out, getting out of the serious trouble and preserving the lead.

Yet another Yankees error, this time with two outs, allowed Anthony to come to the plate again with a runner on in the top of the ninth. The 21-year-old delivered, blasting a 370-foot bomb to tack on two insurance runs for the Red Sox at 6-3.

Aroldis Chapman came in and made the most of his added breathing room with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, securing his 23rd save and closing out the victory. They're now 6-1 on the season against the Yankees.