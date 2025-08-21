Red Sox make last-minute roster moves ahead of series at Yankees

Aug 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second base David Hamilton (17) rounds the bases against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Before the team's four-game series against the New York Yankees kicks off Thursday, the Boston Red Sox announced a few last-minute roster moves before the AL East rivals face off.

The Red Sox announced Thursday that the team has designated first baseman Abraham Toro for assignment, while calling up infielder David Hamilton. Toro, who is batting .239 with seven home runs and a .659 OPS on the season, has seen his numbers take a turn for the worse over the past few months. The utility infielder has a batting average of .171 since the All-Star Break.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has also had his fair share of troubles when it comes to batting this season. The speedy second baseman has a batting average of .174 in the majors this season, but in his time in the minors, has been able to bat .282.

This move follows the team's acquisition of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who will seem to be a staple in the Red Sox lineup going forward following his game tying homer in the 9th inning just two days ago.