Pats-Giants preview: Thoughts before preseason game 3

A quick Pats-Giants preview for all you junkies that plan on camping out in front of Amazon Prime for the game tonight.

The bulk of these thoughts come courtesy of the man you see starring in the clip above. Christopher Price has been on the Patriots beat for the Boston Globe for what seems like forever. And he's been covering a preseason that's felt like forever.

It's not been without it's storylines, however. One of the more feel-good tales of the summer has been that of undrafted rookie Efton Chism. Price wrote about how ex-Pat Danny Amendola has been efforting to help Efton make the team. Read that here.

Pats-Giants preview

