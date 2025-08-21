LISTEN LIVE

Pats-Giants preview: Thoughts before preseason game 3

It’s Thursday night football, baby! Preseason style!

Adam 12

A quick Pats-Giants preview for all you junkies that plan on camping out in front of Amazon Prime for the game tonight.

The bulk of these thoughts come courtesy of the man you see starring in the clip above. Christopher Price has been on the Patriots beat for the Boston Globe for what seems like forever. And he's been covering a preseason that's felt like forever.

It's not been without it's storylines, however. One of the more feel-good tales of the summer has been that of undrafted rookie Efton Chism. Price wrote about how ex-Pat Danny Amendola has been efforting to help Efton make the team. Read that here.

Pats-Giants preview

For the full preview experience, make sure you're listening at 5 p.m. to Pats Pregame. Kickoff against the Giants is at 8 p.m., followed by Joe Murray and Alex Barth with your Patriots Postgame at 11 p.m. Expect them to stay on the air into the wee hours of the morning.

Speaking of Barth, he has the latest on the two Pats vets that could be moving on ahead of roster cuts. And the Hub's Matt Dolloff wrote about an enticing trade scenario involving New England and Minnesota. When it comes to Pats preseason, we've got you covered.

danny amendolaNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
