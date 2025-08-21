Patriots should get in on furious wide receiver trade action across NFL

The New England Patriots may lack high-end talent at wide receiver, but they do have depth and a healthy mix of veterans and younger players with upside.

So they should be looking into trading someone.

That's especially the case after the recent flurry of receiver trades across the NFL, and not necessarily big ones. But there have been former high draft picks that haven't come close to panning out with their teams, that other clubs decided to gamble on in preseason deals.

Arguably the most notable receiver to be traded in August is John Metchie III to the Eagles. A 2022 second-round pick to the Texans, Metchie has fully recovered from his diagnosis and treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, and played 29 games over the last two seasons. But Metchie's on-field production has been low (1.4 catches, 14.2 yards per game), and despite his courageous comeback to the field, he qualifies as a flyer in a trade acquisition for a team like Philadelphia.

Another apt comparison to the Patriots' situation is Skyy Moore, whom the Chiefs traded to the 49ers in a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks. Moore, selected four players after the Patriots drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round in 2022, has never topped 22 catches or 250 yards in a season. He played only six games in 2024, with no catches on three targets, before going on IR with a core injury that ended up keeping him off the field the rest of the way.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker (6) makes a catch during 2025 training camp.

The third notable wideout on the move is DeVaughn Vele, a 2024 seventh-round pick that the Broncos have successfully parlayed into a fourth-rounder and another seventh by trading him to the Saints. Vele caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season, which made him more valuable this summer.

If these guys can get traded, then so can Ja'Lynn Polk or Javon Baker. Neither receiver looks long for New England, after being drafted in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, in 2024. Granted, both of them appear to be dealing with something health-related ahead of the Pats' preseason finale, but can they get healthy enough to be spun off in a deal before Week 1?

On top of them, the Patriots are also awaiting the return of Kendrick Bourne, who could carry trade value as a veteran. Especially with his former team in San Francisco, or with the Vikings, who just met the Pats for a week of joint practices and preseason action and reportedly seek an experienced WR in a trade.

The other more experienced wideouts to watch are Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins. Both look primed for key roles in the Pats offense in 2025, but have played enough to get themselves on tape for a prospective team. The Patriots shouldn't consider them untouchable. If another team offers a valuable draft pick or a player at another position of need, such as offensive line, then that kind of swap should at least be a consideration.

Bottom line: if Vele, Moore, and Metchie can fetch actual returns in trades, then so should one of the Patriots' receivers. They're not going to keep everybody, and there seem to be enough teams out there that need bodies. That'll be something to watch over the next two weeks, with a potential preseason showcase coming up Thursday night, and final roster cuts coming Tuesday, Aug. 26.