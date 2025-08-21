Patriots Ups & Downs: Who made a case for themselves in the preseason finale?

The New England Patriots played through Thursday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants with more than four roster spots up for grabs.

And with that in mind, plenty of players made a strong case for themselves to stick around in the Patriots organization, or get an opportunity elsewhere in the league. Some top performers on Thursday night could find themselves sneaking onto the end of the Patriots' initial 53-man roster. Others may still get cut, but sign back here as part of the practice squad.

At the same time, the Pats played a handful of players that are either going to play key roles on the roster, or may be in danger of being surprise departures. A handful of veterans raised eyebrows by their mere presence on the field in this one, let alone their performances.

This edition of Patriots Ups & Downs won't necessarily focus solely on how these guys did on the field. This speaks to their potential for making (or not making) the roster for reasons that could exist outside of sacks or touchdowns.

So, with that in mind, here are 10 players graded UP or DOWN from Thursday's preseason finale...

UP: WR Jeremiah Webb

Webb caught 3-of-4 targets for 31 yards and made an impressive touchdown catch on a back-corner fade, which was a nice throw by quarterback Ben Wooldridge. Webb is quite a long shot to actually make the team, but he's made arguably the most plays of any wide receiver that's consistently repped as a third-stringer in the summer. He's a practice squad candidate.

DOWN: WR Javon Baker

Two more targets for Baker, and another catchless night. He also appeared to put just enough pressure on a Giants punt returner to force a fumble and allow the Patriots to get a recovery. If the Pats like what they've seen from Baker on special teams, he may sneak onto the roster in the end. But he's still not making progress on offense, which puts him closer to "disappointment" territory.

UP: DT Joshua Farmer

The rookie fourth-round pick showed out well, logging two total tackles and pushing the pocket as a pass-rusher. On an early catch-and-run by old friend Gunner Olszewski, Farmer was the one that chased Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart from the pocket in the first place. Solid finish to the summer for Farmer, who is a reserve defensive lineman in Alex Barth's most recent Patriots roster projection.

DOWN: DE Keion White

It's a curious development that White was playing at all. And he didn't fare too well, despite going against backups for the Giants, with just two tackles to his credit and not much of an impact on passing downs. White has slipped down the pecking order among Patriots edge rushers, leading one to wonder if he could become a surprise trade candidate in the coming days. He's been quiet for a few weeks now.

UP: LB Jack Gibbens

Gibbens should have had one of the big plays of the game for the Patriots, but officials overturned his forced fumble that he made on Dart after chasing the scrambling quarterback down. Gibbens will make the roster, but his workload is a question mark. The Patriots lack depth at inside linebacker, so expect to see a decent amount of Gibbens.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants loses the ball as he is tackled by Jack Gibbens #51 of the New England Patriots during a preseason game.

DOWN: LB Marte Mapu

Mapu made some plays, logging five total tackles and a pass breakup. But he could be in trouble just for the fact that he played so much. Battling injuries and a lack of clear strengths or a position over his first three NFL seasons, Mapu is a long shot to stick around after final roster cuts. But he could come back on the practice squad if he can't sign anywhere else.

UP: S Craig Woodson

The rookie mostly looked the part in deep coverage. Woodson's roster spot is safe as an early fourth-round pick, but it's unknown exactly how much he'll play, with Kyle Dugger's roster spot (more on him below) in question. The Patriots have continually struggled to identify a true deep safety, and while Woodson might not truly be one, he may be able to contribute snaps in that role.

DOWN: S Kyle Dugger

Dugger made an interception in the game, when Giants quarterback Jameis Winston chucked it up to no one in the end zone. The safety made an easy grab and made sure his feet were in bounds. Realistically, Dugger was being showcased for a potential trade. If the Pats can't find a partner, he could be a surprise cut candidate.

UP: OL Ben Brown

The Patriots' starting center for most of the 2024 season and on Thursday night, Brown played a clean-enough game to feel good about his status for the roster. It's just a question of whether Brown can earn a starting job out of camp. But he's at least got a great chance to serve as the backup center and left guard, after repping at both positions over the summer.

DOWN: OL Cole Strange

Strange had a botched exchange with Wooldridge while playing center. If this was the last time Strange wore a Patriots uniform in a game, it'll officially end the tenure of one of the Patriots' most disappointing draft picks in recent memory. Strange may get another chance to play elsewhere in the NFL, and may fit better in an offense that emphasizes zone blocking. But he never came close to panning out in New England.