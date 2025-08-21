Patriots reportedly lose wide receiver to season-ending injury

Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk was not on the field for New England's second game of the preseason last weekend in Minnesota. And in case you're wondering, Polk won't be on the field for Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, or on the field at all in 2025 for that matter.

Instead, Polk's season is officially over before it even began, as the second-year wide receiver will require a season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, according to a new report from Jordan Schultz.

"Polk will miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery," Schultz posted on X on Thursday. "The 2024 second-round pick saw multiple specialists, and surgery was determined to be the best course of action — with the goal of being fully healthy for 2026."

Word of Polk's shoulder surgery comes after a one-yard rush and zero catches before exiting the preseason opener against the Commanders with the injury, and just five months after confirmation that Polk was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. It is currently unclear if this is new injury involves the same shoulder that Polk had that aforementioned operation on this past offseason.

Drafted by the Patriots with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (infamously trading down from the pick that netted the Chargers rising star wideout Ladd McConkey), the 23-year-old Polk caught 12 of his 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the Patriots last season.

And with those rookie year struggles for the former Washington product, and with a much more competitive and crowded wideout room this time around headlined by the offseason additions of both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, most projections had Polk as an obvious cut from this year's camp.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Ja'Lynn Polk #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after his receiving touchdown against the Chicago Bears. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Word of Polk's injury does not dramatically change much of anything for the Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, of course. But it does potentially impact a team on New England's schedule, as the Steelers were reportedly "doing their homework" on Polk knowing that he was going to be available to them in some fashion.