Jayson Tatum shares update on recovery from torn Achilles

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks into the arena before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden on November 08, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics refuse to put anything even slightly resembling a timeline on Jayson Tatum and his recovery from a torn Achilles. But on Wednesday, Tatum himself provided the latest update on his recovery via an NBA-posted message.

“Rehab is… it’s tedious, man,” Tatum said in the video. “It’s six days a week. It’s starting to get a little bit better. I’m out of the boot now. Better days ahead, but I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. You got to be resilient."

Tatum suffered the injury in the final minutes of a playoff game against the Knicks back on May 12, and underwent surgery the very next day. And though there's still more days, weeks, and months ahead of Tatum in his recovery, there is something to be said for Tatum believing the truly hard part is behind him.

"That first six weeks of this was probably the toughest six weeks of any point in my life," the 27-year-old Tatum, who was one of three stars to suffer an Achilles injury last postseason (Damian Lillard and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton were the others), admitted. "Just had to accept it and realize it happened and now I gotta do everything in my power to get back to who I was and get back to playing.”

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (right) greets Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) at 2025 New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.

A best case scenario for a potential Tatum return to action would probably sometime in March, with Tatum at about a 10-month mark in his recovery.

The late Kobe Bryant is obviously the gold standard of recovery from a torn Achilles, having returned to NBA game action just eight months after suffering the injury. But Bryant's return was cut short just six games into his return, as he suffered a knee injury (and in the same leg that had the Achilles injury) that ended his year. And though things like that obviously have an element of the unknown, the Celtics realize the fate of their franchise and championship window hinges on Tatum being in their lineup, so it feels safe to expect them to be ultra-cautious (and then some) when it comes to giving Tatum the green light to return.

"We won’t put a projected timeline on him for a long, long time," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said back in June. "There’s no reason to.