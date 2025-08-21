6 things to watch for in the Patriots’ preseason finale

EAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 13: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on August 13, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' 2025 preseason wraps up on Thursday night. They'll take on the New York Giants down in the Meadowlands in their final tune-up game of the summer.

With it being the third and final preseason game, starters likely won't play much if at all. As ESPN's Mike Reiss noted earlier this week, that group drilled extensively in the final practice on Tuesday including some conditioning work, which could suggest a lesser workload for the starters.

Still, this game will be important for those who are playing. With roster cuts looming on Tuesday, this will be the final chance for bubble players to make their case to decision-makers in New England (and with the other 31 NFL teams) why they belong on a 53-man roster. Fringe players are making their case for the practice squad as well.

Who has the most at stake? What other storylines are there to watch? The latest episode of the Patriots Hub Podcast goes over what to expect on the field on Thursday night.

You can check that episode out below, followed by a quick summary of what the guys talked about...

Trade showcases

The NFL trade frenzy started on Wednesday. There were multiple moves made, as teams get ahead of trimming their roster down to 53 players. Will the Patriots join in the mix?

In particular multiple receivers moved with the Kansas City Chiefs acquiring Skyy Moore and the New Orleans Saints adding Devaughn Vele. With receiver-needy teams still remaining, the Patriots' depth could work to their advantage. In particular, Javon Baker will be a player to watch as he sits on the bubble of the roster and can use this as a showcase game.

Then, of course, there are the two defensive starters from last year that appear to be on their way out. Earlier this week it was reported that Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings "are known to be available for trade." This game is a showcase for them as well - particularly Dugger, given he comes with a larger contract.

Depth at safety

Whether he's traded or released, the Patriots moving on from Dugger could leave them short at safety. They only have three true safeties that project as locks in Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson (there's also special teamer Brenden Schooler).

Moving on from Dugger likely means adding another safety to the mix. The top two candidates are Marcus Epps and Dell Pettus. Epps brings experience, but Pettus plays more of the box safety role that they'd be short at without Dugger. Both will have a chance to make their case for a roster spot on Thursday night.

Depth on the defensive line

Kind of like at safety, the top of the defensive line depth chart looks good but there are spots open to round it out - especially on the interior. Who sticks behind Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, and Khyiris Tonga?

Rookie Joshua Farmer should have a good shot, and Jeremiah Pharms is still in the mix. Isaiah Iton seemed to be the final palyer, but he was placed on IR earlier this week. Will anybody step up in his place? Kyle Peko is a player to watch, having spent time playing for Mike Vrabel and other current Patriots coaches in Tennessee.

Offensive line battles

If the starters play, we'll get a continued look at the developing left guard and center battles which are mainly between Jared Wilson, Ben Brown, and Garrett Bradbury. Even if none of those three play though, there are still offensive line jobs to be won.

Heading into the final game seven offensive linemen look to be locks with Wilson, Brown, and Bradbury joined by Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Mike Onwenu, and Marcus Bryant. After them, there are a handful of offensive linemen competing for however many offensive line spots remain, likely between one and three. That group includes Vederian Lowe, Demontrey Jacobs, Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, and Caedan Wallace. The tackle spot is particularly of interest given with two rookies and a 34-year-old, there's an argument to keep four players at the position.

Does Joshua Dobbs bounce back?

Just because Drake Maye likely won't play, doesn't mean we're not keeping a close eye on the quarterback position. Joshua Dobbs will look to get back on track after a rough game in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Ben Wooldridge has likely proved at this point he should be the team's third quarterback/scout team QB. The question is, will he be doing that from the practice squad? Or will he show the coaches enough that he earns a spot on the 53-man roster (which notably would allow the Patriots to use him as an emergency third QB during regular season games).

Special teams operation