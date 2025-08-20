Could the Patriots swap a receiver for a tackle with the Vikings?

Speculation time, but it's worth exploring: could the Patriots and Vikings, who just crashed into each other all last week for joint practices and preseason action, work out a trade that helps both sides?

The latest report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is intriguing: according to Pelissero, the Vikings are "seriously exploring veteran receivers in the trade market." This is because Jordan Addison is starting the season with a three-game suspension and the team is dealing with a rash of injuries. So, they seek someone they can plug-and-play immediately.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are replete with veteran receivers. But it's complicated. Stefon Diggs isn't going anywhere, despite being oddly quiet on the field in recent weeks. Mack Hollins looks like he has chemistry with Drake Maye, and Josh McDaniels seems to have specific roles in mind for him. Kendrick Bourne makes sense as a trade candidate, as a guy who's being squeezed on the depth chart, but he's been out with an undisclosed injury and might not be ready to play Week 1.

Kayshon Boutte could count as something of a "veteran" as he enters his third NFL season, but he's repped as a clear top 3 receiver in team drills, despite being involved in pre-draft trade rumors.

If the Vikings are legitimately interested in one of the Patriots' more experienced wideouts, they do have a pair of backup tackles with experience on the left side. Former Bucs and 49ers tackle Justin Skule has played both tackle spots and served as a left tackle for the Vikings in their preseason opener. They also have 2024 sixth-round pick Walter Rouse, who played left tackle in college and has played both spots in the preseason.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Bringing in someone with left tackle experience, ideally someone like Skule, would be a reprieve for the Patriots. Their only really effort to address the position was with the drafting of Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick. Campbell is the no-doubt starter out of the gate, but his up-and-down summer suggests an up-and-down rookie year is on the horizon, and an insurance policy would be wise to have.

Skule signed a one-year deal with the Vikes in the offseason and looks like the top backup to Christian Darrisaw on the left side, so it's not like they're itching to trade him. But if they're desperate enough for a receiver, perhaps it's a possibility.

The Pats should have had a guy like Skule in the fold in the first place, so it would behoove them to see if the Vikings would be willing to swap him for a wideout. But that's easy to do on paper, and it takes two sides to make a deal. The Patriots may have a slight advantage in negotiations, as a team that just visited Minnesota and gave them an up-close look at their receivers, so we'll see if that leads to a trade.