Two Patriots veterans reportedly on trade block ahead of roster cuts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 5: Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Through most of New England Patriots training camp, it's looked like veterans Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings may be on the outside looking in at a roster spot based on their usage. A new report on Wednesday further suggests the team may be heading in that direction.

According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Dugger and Jennings "are known to be available for trade" with a week to go until roster cuts. Callahan noted that "the front office has long been willing to take offers on [Dugger] and Jennings."

Dugger, 29, has played a significantly reduced role in this year's training camp and has been playing to the end of preseason games. A second-round pick in 2020 he's played a starting role throughout his career in New England. However after signing a four-year, $58 million contract prior to last year Dugger played through an ankle injury for most of the 2024 season.

"I think just making sure that he's where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do," head coach Mike Vrabel said last week when asked about Dugger's reduced role. "Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that have earned a right to take a look with that first unit, and again, there'll be different lineups and different things, so just focus on the reps that you get."

While his practice reps and preseason game usage do not reflect a player who is expected to make the roster, the Patriots do not save significant money if they release Dugger. However, trading him would open up almost $10 million in cap space per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

In his report, Callahan notes that "the Patriots recently raised Dugger’s name in talks with at least one team."

As for Jennings, his status has been in question going back to the spring. Callahan reports that "Jennings’ name was raised in exploratory discussions earlier this summer."

As more of a traditional strong-side edge setter, there have been questions about his fit in Vrabel's more attacking defensive scheme. Jennings had been working with the scout team and played until the end of the first preseason game, but had three sacks last week and was not on the field with the defense down the stretch.

A Patriots' third-round pick in 2020 Jennings didn't start playing a regular role for the Patriots until 2023 but was a starter for the team each of the last two years. Jennings was among PFF's league leaders in run stops by edge defenders each of the last two years.

It will be interesting to see if the Patriots use their final preseason game as a showcase for either or both players. They'll take on the New York Giants on Thursday night.