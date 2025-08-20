Sports Hub Underground: Are Fabian Lysell and the Bruins at the end of the road?
This episode of the ‘Sports Hub Underground’ podcast covers the latest Fabian Lysell rumors, Milan Lucic’s return to the NHL, and more.
Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode covering some interesting new stories related to the Boston Bruins. They get into some movie talk to kick things off, before diving in on the sports, most notably recent rumors about the possible end of Fabian Lysell's time in Boston...
11:23 -- The Bruins are reportedly looking to move on from Fabian Lysell. The guys go over the forward's time in Boston, what went wrong, and what it says about both him and the team.
28:28 -- Matt & Ty react to the reinstatement and return to the NHL of former Bruin Milan Lucic, who is reunited with Jim Montgomery for a PTO in St. Louis.
40:51 -- Charlie McAvoy continues to slide down the NHL Network defensemen rankings, but the expectations and demands for him have never been higher.
More Sports Hub Underground On 98.5 The Sports Hub
Breaking down the Bruins’ toughest games, the goaltending situation, and more on the newest SHUG.Matt Dolloff