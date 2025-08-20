LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Are Fabian Lysell and the Bruins at the end of the road?

This episode of the ‘Sports Hub Underground’ podcast covers the latest Fabian Lysell rumors, Milan Lucic’s return to the NHL, and more.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Fabian Lysell #68 of the Boston Bruins attempts to control the puck during a preseason game against the New York Rangers.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode covering some interesting new stories related to the Boston Bruins. They get into some movie talk to kick things off, before diving in on the sports, most notably recent rumors about the possible end of Fabian Lysell's time in Boston...

11:23 -- The Bruins are reportedly looking to move on from Fabian Lysell. The guys go over the forward's time in Boston, what went wrong, and what it says about both him and the team.

28:28 -- Matt & Ty react to the reinstatement and return to the NHL of former Bruin Milan Lucic, who is reunited with Jim Montgomery for a PTO in St. Louis.

40:51 -- Charlie McAvoy continues to slide down the NHL Network defensemen rankings, but the expectations and demands for him have never been higher.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
