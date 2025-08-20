LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox going with different bullpen look

Yet another change for the Red Sox bullpen ahead of a big series in New York.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MA - JULY 1: Richard Fitts #80 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – JULY 1: Richard Fitts #80 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Ahead of a gigantic series with the Yankees, Alex Cora and the Red Sox are moving ahead with yet another change in their bullpen.

On the change from Boston's big league roster, Isaiah Campbell was assigned back down to Triple-A Worcester following Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles. The team confirmed the move in an announcement on Wednesday.

In action for six games this season, Campbell has been hammered for a 7.04 ERA and allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and one walk over 7.2 innings of work, with batters hitting .394 off him this season. Campbell's last outing was especially painful, too, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits and recorded just two outs in an Aug. 16 outing against Miami. Campbell's struggles forced the Red Sox to use All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman in a game that was once a blowout (and deny Chapman a rest), which led to Chapman being unavailable in a game later in the series, and that the Red Sox ultimately blew to the Marlins.

Statistically speaking, the 28-year-old has been one of the worst relievers in baseball over the last two seasons.

But the Red Sox are not exchanging Campbell for another insert-journeyman-reliever-here from Triple-A Worcester. Instead, the Red Sox are going to go with something they've yet to try this season, and have recalled Richard Fitts from Worcester for the purpose of using him as a bullpen option down the stretch.

Word of the Craig Breslow & Co.'s recall of the 25-year-old Fitts — and in a new role — was first reported by MassLive's Sean McAdam.

What's interesting here is that Fitts has not been used in relief at all this season. In Boston, the righty-throwing Fitts has appeared in 10 games (all starts) this season, while all six of his appearances for the Woo Sox have been starts and same for his lone appearance with Double-A Portland.

In his 10 games with MLB Boston this season, Fitts has compiled a 1-4 record with a 4.83 ERA, along with 34 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP, in 41 innings pitched. 

This latest move in the Red Sox bullpen comes ahead of a four-game set with the Yankees, and with the Sox just one game behind the Yanks for the top wild-card spot in the American League. The Red Sox are currently expected to throw Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Crochet for the first three games of that series.

Boston Red SoxIsaiah Campbellrichard fitts
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Ryan Mountcastle #6 of the Baltimore Orioles gets the out at first base on Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox during a game at Fenway Park.
MLBRed Sox 3rd base coach explains controversial decision in loss to OriolesMatt Dolloff
Jun 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) walks to the mound to relieve relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) of the ball during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox make more roster moves after 2nd straight lossTy Anderson
Red Sox updates: Nathaniel Lowe #33 of the Washington Nationals hits a grand slam against the Kansas City Royals. Lowe is now a member of the Red Sox.
MLB3 Red Sox updates to get you up to speedAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect