Red Sox going with different bullpen look

BOSTON, MA – JULY 1: Richard Fitts #80 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Ahead of a gigantic series with the Yankees, Alex Cora and the Red Sox are moving ahead with yet another change in their bullpen.

On the change from Boston's big league roster, Isaiah Campbell was assigned back down to Triple-A Worcester following Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles. The team confirmed the move in an announcement on Wednesday.

In action for six games this season, Campbell has been hammered for a 7.04 ERA and allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and one walk over 7.2 innings of work, with batters hitting .394 off him this season. Campbell's last outing was especially painful, too, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits and recorded just two outs in an Aug. 16 outing against Miami. Campbell's struggles forced the Red Sox to use All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman in a game that was once a blowout (and deny Chapman a rest), which led to Chapman being unavailable in a game later in the series, and that the Red Sox ultimately blew to the Marlins.

Statistically speaking, the 28-year-old has been one of the worst relievers in baseball over the last two seasons.

But the Red Sox are not exchanging Campbell for another insert-journeyman-reliever-here from Triple-A Worcester. Instead, the Red Sox are going to go with something they've yet to try this season, and have recalled Richard Fitts from Worcester for the purpose of using him as a bullpen option down the stretch.

Word of the Craig Breslow & Co.'s recall of the 25-year-old Fitts — and in a new role — was first reported by MassLive's Sean McAdam.

What's interesting here is that Fitts has not been used in relief at all this season. In Boston, the righty-throwing Fitts has appeared in 10 games (all starts) this season, while all six of his appearances for the Woo Sox have been starts and same for his lone appearance with Double-A Portland.

In his 10 games with MLB Boston this season, Fitts has compiled a 1-4 record with a 4.83 ERA, along with 34 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP, in 41 innings pitched.