Red Sox 3rd base coach explains controversial decision in loss to Orioles
Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson explained why he stopped a baserunner from potentially scoring the tying run in an extra-inning defeat.
Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson is under a bit of a microscope after making a decision that arguably cost his team a game.
Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 11th inning, with ghost runner Nate Eaton on third base and one out, Roman Anthony skied a relatively shallow flyball to left-center. The Orioles' Colton Cowser got under it to make the out, and Eaton initially took off, but Hudson stopped him.
Cowser's throw was way off target, indicating that had Eaton been sent, he would've been all alone at home plate to score the tying run. Instead, he never made it home, as Alex Bregman flew out to end the ballgame.
Speaking to the Boston Globe, Hudson explained that Cowser was too shallow in the outfield for him to feel confident in sending Eaton for a potential sacrifice fly.
“With the arm that he has and the distance that he has from home plate, I thought he had a good chance to make a play at home plate. So that’s why I made the decision that I did,” Hudson said. “You see the play develop and you use your instincts to make the decision, and that’s the decision that I made. Obviously, the throw was off line. We got to live with it, and I live with it. It is what it is at this point.”
The proverbial hindsight is 20/20 on this one. Hudson had no way of knowing how horrid the throw would be from Cowser, and typically you're not going to run on a guy that's less than halfway out into the outfield. Had Eaton been sent and Cowser made a good throw to get him out, Hudson would be scrutinized even more. Lose-lose situation for the third base coach.
But couldn't Eaton have read the throw? Gotten a bit of a running start off the catch, then broken for home plate once he saw Cowser practically throw it into his own dugout?
It's easy to say from an armchair. But it's also an easy second-guess for a Red Sox team that hasn't always played the sharpest baseball in 2025. And now, they're heading into the Bronx for a massive series against the Yankees needing to stop a three-game slide against bad competition.
