Patriots roster predictions: who to cut, who to trade

The Barthtender serves up a few shots of reality.

Adam 12

Before the preseason finale on Thursday, a handful of Patriots roster predictions, courtesy of the Hub's own Pats expert.

That's Alex Barth you see up top. He's the master of the Patriots roster projections and deep dives into the Patriots roster bubbles. Alex joined us on Tuesday morning to break down the team's roster outlook and address late summer trade rumors.

Yes, that includes the story of New England sniffing around Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Barth had a take on that, then shared some analysis on the roster battles taking place at the running back position and throughout the offensive line.

Patriots Roster Predictions

So who's on the bubble? Cole Strange, for starters. And Kyle Dugger, who was on the field for the final plays of Pats preseason game two against the Vikings in Minnesota over the weekend. Read Barth's latest on the teams most recent roster moves here.

Then, get a recap of the team's final training camp practice before they wrap up their preseason against the Giants on Thursday night. We'll have the game for you, including pre and post game analysis, and plenty more on our YouTube channel.

