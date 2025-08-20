LISTEN LIVE

Nathaniel Lowe gifts highlight to Red Sox in second game

Nathaniel Lowe smacked a ball over the Red Sox bullpen in his second game with the ballclub to force extra innings against Baltimore.

Nathaniel Lowe #37 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
When the Red Sox signed Nathaniel Lowe to a one-year deal Monday, they hoped he would quell their issues at first base while inserting a quality bat into their lineup, two key aspects for a ballclub looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2021. Adding a veteran who arrived with 68 RBIs this season seemed like a perfect fit on paper, but the team would need to see him in action before it felt confident about its new acquisition.

So Lowe gifted a souvenir.

A 3-1 deficit in the ninth inning after second baseman Romy Gonzalez walked, was the needed circumstances to create the ideal situation for Lowe to show the impact he could make for the Red Sox. The fortune was too good to let pass, as Lowe obliterated a low 95 mph fastball — the first pitch he saw — past Boston’s bullpen to tie the game. It was Lowe’s 17 homer and 70th RBI of the season.

Lowe was added as a power-hitting option opposite of Abraham Toro, who grounded into a double play in the 10th frame of the Red Sox’ embarrassing 4-3 loss in 11 innings to Baltimore. Boston stranded the bases loaded three times during Tuesday’s series finale, marking a third consecutive defeat and a home sweep to the hands of the Orioles.

Probably not the keepsake Lowe hoped for during his first series at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox.

Nonetheless, Lowe’s arrival to Boston occurs at a potential inflection point of its season. A four-game series at the New York Yankees, who are one game ahead of the Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot, starts Thursday.

Maybe Lowe, who has four homers and nine RBIs in 33 career games against New York, will take advantage of the short right field at Yankee Stadium. Winning a rival series in late August, with standings as close as they are, would certainly increase the Red Sox’ chances of finishing as the American League's top Wild Card seed. But losing the weekend, especially via a sweep?

Well that could be the start of another Red Sox late-season collapse.

