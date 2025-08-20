LISTEN LIVE

Bruins prospect named Boston College team captain

For Bruins fans, all eyes will be on the Boston College Eagles in 2025-26.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 05: Goalie Mathieu Caron #62 of the Boston University Terriers makes a kick save as Andre Gasseau #24 of the Boston College Eagles looks for the rebound during the second period of the semifinals of the Beanpot Tournament at TD Garden on February 5, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Bruins will have six prospects playing for Greg Brown's Boston College Eagles this upcoming season. That list is obviously headlined by the Black and Gold's newest top prospect (and arguably the top prospect of the Don Sweeney Era), and the No. 7 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, James Hagens.

And while Hagens will be asked to be the Eagles' leader from a production standpoint, another Bruins prospect will be tasked with leading the Eagles in presence, with Andre Gasseau named of BC's captains for the 2025-26 season.

Gasseau will be part of a three-captain leadership group that features fellow seniors Brady Berard and Lukas Gustafsson.

Entering his fourth season at BC, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Gasseau is coming off a 2024-25 campaign that featured a career-high in goals (15), points (30), and plus-minus (plus-23) in 36 games for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick (No. 213 oveall) of the Bruins at the 2021 NHL Draft, the California-born Gasseau has posted 37 goals and 88 points in 112 games at Chestnut Hill. 

Given Gasseau's versatility as an either-side winger, as well as what's been an improved scoring touch year after year, it's entirely possible that Gasseau serves as one of the wingers riding with Hagens in 2025-26. Especially when considering the departure of both of Hagens' common linemates a year ago, with Ryan Leonard (Washington) and Gabe Perreault (Rangers) both graduated to the NHL.

Even if that's not how things shake out at the Heights, the odds of Gasseau playing with someone else also in the Black and Gold pipeline are incredibly high, with BC's roster featuring fellow Bruins prospects like Oskar Jellvik, Dean Letourneau, and William Moore, as well as defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.

Andre Gasseauboston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
