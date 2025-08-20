Bruins to have two players at Team USA orientation camp

MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 11: Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Next February, and for the first time in 12 years, the Bruins and the rest of the NHL will be taking their talents to the Olympic sheet.

And the Bruins may be well represented on Team USA, with both defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman both invited to the upcoming U.S. Men's Olympic Orientation Camp later this month.

The camp, which will be held in Plymouth, Mich. from Aug. 26-27, will be a two-day gathering is largely an administrative and team-building event and includes no formal on-ice activity or public component, according to U.S. Hockey.

One of 16 defensemen invited to camp, it is worth noting that McAvoy has already been named to the U.S. roster for the 2026 games in Milano-Cortina, with McAvoy named as part of Team USA's 'Olympic Six' back in June. McAvoy and the Canucks' Quinn Hughes were the only two blue liners on the club's Olympic Six.

And while expected and not that their inclusion in the Worlds was any indication of Olympic odds, but it can be worth mentioning that neither Mason Lohrei nor Andrew Peeke, who both played for Team USA on the World Championship team that won gold earlier this summer, were extended an invite to orientation camp.

Swayman, meanwhile, was extended an invite to the aforementioned orientation camp after leading the Americans to gold at the Worlds, and after serving as the No. 3 goaltender behind the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck and Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger during the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.

Given the status of both Hellebuyck and Oettinger, Swayman is entering this season as the likely No. 3 on the Team USA goaltending depth chart. But Swayman will have a notable contender for that spot in Kraken goaltender and North Andover, Mass. native Joey Daccord, who was the fourth goaltender invited to the upcoming orientation camp. Daccord is coming off a season that featured a 27-23-5 record and .906 save percentage in 57 games for Seattle.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 25: Jeremy Swayman #1 of team USA lifts the IIHF trophy after the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and USA at Avicii Arena on May 25, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Outside of Team USA, the Bruins will have at least two players representing them on the Olympic stage in 2026, with both David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha already named to Czechia's roster. But the Black and Gold's involvement in the 2026 Olympics will almost certainly extend beyond that group of four. Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson, and Hampus Lindholm are all contenders for spots on Team Sweden, Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo are options for Team Finland, and Dans Locmelis is a near-lock for a spot on the Latvian national team.